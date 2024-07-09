Rajasthan Budget 2024-25: Key Highlights and Expectations

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari is set to present the state budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the assembly at 11 am on Wednesday.

The budget was finalized on Tuesday at the Deputy Chief Minister's office with key officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Finance Akhil Arora, in attendance.

Industry stakeholders have urged the government to focus on creating an investment-friendly environment to boost revenue and employment. Suresh Agrawal, chairman of the Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry, emphasized the benefits of increased industrial activity, while Omprakash Agrawal, president of the Hindi Publishers' Association, called for reduced taxes on books.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)