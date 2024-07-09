Rajasthan Budget 2024-25: Key Highlights and Expectations
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari will present the state budget for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday at 11 am. Key officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Finance Akhil Arora, were involved in finalizing the budget. Industry stakeholders have called for a growth-oriented budget.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari is set to present the state budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the assembly at 11 am on Wednesday.
The budget was finalized on Tuesday at the Deputy Chief Minister's office with key officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Finance Akhil Arora, in attendance.
Industry stakeholders have urged the government to focus on creating an investment-friendly environment to boost revenue and employment. Suresh Agrawal, chairman of the Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry, emphasized the benefits of increased industrial activity, while Omprakash Agrawal, president of the Hindi Publishers' Association, called for reduced taxes on books.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gehlot Urges BJP to Fund Urban Employment
Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF
Unemployment Benefits Surge Despite Fewer New Claims Last Week
PoGB: Local leader exposes corruption and unemployment
Rajasthan Chief Minister Pledges Youth-Centric Employment Drive