NATO's New Defence Industrial Pledge to Boost Arms Production
NATO leaders are poised to agree on a new defence industrial pledge to boost arms production across Europe and North America. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced the initiative, which aims to make the defence industry stronger, more innovative, and capable of producing at scale.
NATO leaders are set to approve a new defence industrial pledge on Wednesday, aiming to enhance arms production capabilities across Europe and North America. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made the announcement during a meeting with defence industry leaders in Washington.
"At the Summit, allies will sign a new defence industrial pledge to help make our industry across Europe and North America stronger, more innovative, and capable of producing at scale," Stoltenberg said.
This initiative is part of NATO's broader strategy to bolster defence capabilities and ensure the alliance remains prepared for future challenges.
