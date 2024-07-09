Left Menu

NATO's New Defence Industrial Pledge to Boost Arms Production

NATO leaders are poised to agree on a new defence industrial pledge to boost arms production across Europe and North America. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced the initiative, which aims to make the defence industry stronger, more innovative, and capable of producing at scale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:25 IST
NATO's New Defence Industrial Pledge to Boost Arms Production
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

NATO leaders are set to approve a new defence industrial pledge on Wednesday, aiming to enhance arms production capabilities across Europe and North America. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made the announcement during a meeting with defence industry leaders in Washington.

"At the Summit, allies will sign a new defence industrial pledge to help make our industry across Europe and North America stronger, more innovative, and capable of producing at scale," Stoltenberg said.

This initiative is part of NATO's broader strategy to bolster defence capabilities and ensure the alliance remains prepared for future challenges.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024