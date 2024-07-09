Left Menu

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Emphasizes Collective Efforts for Power Sector Growth in Northeast

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called for collective efforts to improve the power sector in India's northeastern region during a recent conference in Guwahati. He reviewed ongoing projects, discussed challenges, and emphasized the region's potential in sectors like power and tourism. Khattar mentioned potential metro services and flood assistance for Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:58 IST
Manohar Lal Khattar
  • Country:
  • India

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stressed the need for collective efforts to advance the power sector in India's northeastern region during a significant conference held in Guwahati.

Addressing the Power Minister's Conference, Khattar highlighted the importance of collaboration for a sustainable future while reviewing various projects and addressing regional challenges.

Speaking with reporters, Khattar revealed that extensions were granted for project completions, targeting March 2025. He also emphasized the northeastern states' potential in power and tourism.

Discussing urban development, Khattar mentioned that metro rail services depend on urbanization and financial viability. He also engaged in discussions on flood relief with Assam's Chief Minister, hinting at potential central assistance.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed productive talks with Khattar, focusing on power demand, urban infrastructure, and future projects like the Guwahati River Front and a new satellite township.

Sarma also disclosed plans for a Centre of Excellence for Urban Planning in Assam, as part of initiatives to modernize the state's infrastructure.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

