Left Menu

Global Markets Watch: Fed Signals and Economic Indicators

MSCI's global equities index experienced slight fluctuations, closing lower on Tuesday. U.S. Treasury yields rose following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments on potential rate cuts, although he did not specify timing. Wall Street indices closed slightly higher and economic indicators pointed to cautious optimism regarding inflation easing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 02:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 02:34 IST
Global Markets Watch: Fed Signals and Economic Indicators
AI Generated Representative Image

MSCI's global equities index saw minor fluctuations, edging lower on Tuesday, while U.S. Treasury yields rose after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at rate cuts without specifying a timeline. Key Wall Street indices managed modest gains, continuing their streak of record highs but closed lower than session peaks.

Powell expressed confidence that inflation would return to the Fed's target, emphasizing risks to the job market and economy if interest rates remain elevated too long. Despite no clear signal on rate cut timing, analysts suggest Powell is preparing for potential cuts based on further economic data.

Traders are betting on a 70% chance of a rate cut by September. Wall Street showed mixed results with the Dow down by 0.13%, S&P 500 slightly up by 0.07%, and Nasdaq up by 0.14%. Key global and European indices also saw declines, reflecting ongoing market caution.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024