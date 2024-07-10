Left Menu

Samsung Electronics Workers Extend Strike Indefinitely

The National Samsung Electronics Union in South Korea has decided to continue its strike indefinitely after management showed no intention of holding talks. Despite the strike, Samsung claims production has not been disrupted. The union represents roughly 30,000 workers, nearly a quarter of Samsung's South Korean workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 06:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 06:44 IST
Samsung Electronics Workers Extend Strike Indefinitely
AI Generated Representative Image

The labour union for workers at Samsung Electronics in South Korea will continue to strike indefinitely, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU), whose roughly 30,000 members make up almost a quarter of the firm's South Korean workforce, said it has decided to continue striking because management has shown no intention of holding talks after a strike that started on Monday. The union said it would extend the strike initially planned to last three days through Wednesday, adding that the strike has disrupted production.

Samsung previously said the strike has caused no disruption to production. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the indefinite strike. Shares of Samsung Electronics were trading up 0.1%, versus the benchmark KOSPI index's 0.1% fall as at 0054 GMT.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024