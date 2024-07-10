NCP-SCP Urges Zero Leniency for Politician's Son in Worli Hit-and-Run Case

NCP-SCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto has called on the Maharashtra government to ensure that Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, faces appropriate punishment. Crasto highlighted concerns that Shah might receive leniency due to his father's association with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena party.

The case involves the death of 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa, struck by a luxury car allegedly driven by Shah. Crasto emphasized the need for strict action, citing previous instances where political connections led to lenient treatment.

Shah was recently arrested by Mumbai police after evading capture. His father's driver, Rajrishi Singh Bidawat, has also been detained. Concerns persist over potential interference and bias favoring the accused.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)