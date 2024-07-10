Left Menu

NCP-SCP Urges Zero Leniency for Politician's Son in Worli Hit-and-Run Case

NCP-SCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto has urged Maharashtra government to ensure Mihir Shah, accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, does not receive leniency due to his father's political connections. The case has sparked demands for strict legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 06:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 06:47 IST
NCP-SCP Urges Zero Leniency for Politician's Son in Worli Hit-and-Run Case
NCP-SCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCP-SCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto has called on the Maharashtra government to ensure that Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, faces appropriate punishment. Crasto highlighted concerns that Shah might receive leniency due to his father's association with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena party.

The case involves the death of 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa, struck by a luxury car allegedly driven by Shah. Crasto emphasized the need for strict action, citing previous instances where political connections led to lenient treatment.

Shah was recently arrested by Mumbai police after evading capture. His father's driver, Rajrishi Singh Bidawat, has also been detained. Concerns persist over potential interference and bias favoring the accused.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024