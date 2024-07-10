Himachal Pradesh By-Elections Record 15.96% Voter Turnout

An average voter turnout of 15.96% has been recorded today during the by-elections for three seats in Himachal Pradesh, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Hamirpur recorded a turnout of 15.71%, Nalagarh saw 16.48%, and Dehra registered 15.70% voter participation.

The by-elections for Hamirpur, Dehra, and Nalagarh assembly constituencies are being held today. The BJP has fielded Hoshiyar Singh for Dehra, Ashish Sharma for Hamirpur, and KL Thakur for Nalagarh. On the other hand, Congress has nominated Pushpendra Verma and Hardeep Singh Bawa from Hamirpur and Nalagarh, respectively, while Kamlesh Thakur, the wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, is contesting from Dehra.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu appealed to the electorate to exercise their franchise in large numbers, urging voters from Dehra, Nalagarh, and Hamirpur to participate actively in the by-election. The BJP expressed confidence in a strong performance while accusing Congress of failing the populace.

"This is the first time a government in the state has lost popularity so quickly. This government has failed on every front. They cheated farmers, youth, and gardeners, ignored public issues, insulted elected representatives, and acted with dictatorship," claimed former CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur. On July 9, 217 parties were dispatched to polling stations in preparation for the by-elections.

A spokesperson from the Election Department stated that 315 polling stations have been established for the by-elections in Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh Assembly Constituencies. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)