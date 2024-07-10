Security Forces Ramp Up Search Operations after Deadly Terror Ambush in Jammu and Kashmir
Following a deadly ambush that killed five soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, security forces have intensified search operations to ensure safety and monitor the situation. SP-SOG Guru Ram Bhardwaj emphasized the regularity and necessity of these operations, especially in border areas prone to terrorist activities.
- Country:
- India
In response to a horrific ambush that resulted in the deaths of five Army soldiers, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have heightened search operations across Kathua and Samba districts. The incident, which occurred on July 8, has prompted a stringent review of security measures in the area.
SP-SOG Guru Ram Bhardwaj, elaborating on the importance of these operations, stated, "This is a routine search operation and aerial domination exercise... Whenever such incidents (terrorist attacks) happen, it becomes obvious for us to ensure the safety of the area that falls under our jurisdiction." He highlighted that regular exercises are crucial, especially near border areas.
The deadly attack took place in a remote location along the Machedi-KindliMalhar road and is seen as part of a broader effort by Pakistan to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Security in this historically significant infiltration route, primarily monitored by BSF and the Army's 9 Corps under the Western Command, is now under intense scrutiny.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist in Intense Doda Encounter
Security Forces on High Alert in Pathankot After Villager Spots Suspicious Men
Three Held for Hurting Religious Sentiments in J&K's Samba
Rusty Grenade Defused by Security Forces in Akhnoor
Security Forces Uncover Massive Arms Cache in Manipur