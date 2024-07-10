Left Menu

Security Forces Ramp Up Search Operations after Deadly Terror Ambush in Jammu and Kashmir

Following a deadly ambush that killed five soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, security forces have intensified search operations to ensure safety and monitor the situation. SP-SOG Guru Ram Bhardwaj emphasized the regularity and necessity of these operations, especially in border areas prone to terrorist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 11:11 IST
Security Forces Ramp Up Search Operations after Deadly Terror Ambush in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Police SP-SOG Guru Ram Bhardwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a horrific ambush that resulted in the deaths of five Army soldiers, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have heightened search operations across Kathua and Samba districts. The incident, which occurred on July 8, has prompted a stringent review of security measures in the area.

SP-SOG Guru Ram Bhardwaj, elaborating on the importance of these operations, stated, "This is a routine search operation and aerial domination exercise... Whenever such incidents (terrorist attacks) happen, it becomes obvious for us to ensure the safety of the area that falls under our jurisdiction." He highlighted that regular exercises are crucial, especially near border areas.

The deadly attack took place in a remote location along the Machedi-KindliMalhar road and is seen as part of a broader effort by Pakistan to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Security in this historically significant infiltration route, primarily monitored by BSF and the Army's 9 Corps under the Western Command, is now under intense scrutiny.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024