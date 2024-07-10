Security Forces Ramp Up Search Operations after Deadly Terror Ambush in Jammu and Kashmir

In response to a horrific ambush that resulted in the deaths of five Army soldiers, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have heightened search operations across Kathua and Samba districts. The incident, which occurred on July 8, has prompted a stringent review of security measures in the area.

SP-SOG Guru Ram Bhardwaj, elaborating on the importance of these operations, stated, "This is a routine search operation and aerial domination exercise... Whenever such incidents (terrorist attacks) happen, it becomes obvious for us to ensure the safety of the area that falls under our jurisdiction." He highlighted that regular exercises are crucial, especially near border areas.

The deadly attack took place in a remote location along the Machedi-KindliMalhar road and is seen as part of a broader effort by Pakistan to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Security in this historically significant infiltration route, primarily monitored by BSF and the Army's 9 Corps under the Western Command, is now under intense scrutiny.

