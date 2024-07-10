DGCA Sets New Safety Standards for Ground Handling at Airports

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has unveiled a new Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) aimed at bolstering safety and service quality at airports. This framework, developed after thorough consultation with stakeholders, mandates safe operations by ground handling service providers (GHSPs).

Ground Handling Agencies (GHAs) have a six-month window to adhere to the new standards. The advanced safety measures aim to mitigate ground incidents and enhance the quality of safety-sensitive services. GHAs are crucial to the airport aviation ecosystem, as safe and efficient ground handling impacts overall flight operations.

Given the surge in aircraft movements, increased ground operation complexity, and the rise of third-party services, the need for standardized safety protocols has become vital. This CAR will unify requirements across GHAs, improve oversight, and set training standards for ground personnel. The initiative aims to ensure safe and efficient airport operations across India.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)