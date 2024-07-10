Left Menu

DGCA Sets New Safety Standards for Ground Handling at Airports

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a new framework to enhance ground handling safety at airports. Ground Handling Agencies must comply within six months, ensuring prevention of ground incidents and improving service quality after extensive stakeholder consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:25 IST
DGCA Sets New Safety Standards for Ground Handling at Airports
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has unveiled a new Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) aimed at bolstering safety and service quality at airports. This framework, developed after thorough consultation with stakeholders, mandates safe operations by ground handling service providers (GHSPs).

Ground Handling Agencies (GHAs) have a six-month window to adhere to the new standards. The advanced safety measures aim to mitigate ground incidents and enhance the quality of safety-sensitive services. GHAs are crucial to the airport aviation ecosystem, as safe and efficient ground handling impacts overall flight operations.

Given the surge in aircraft movements, increased ground operation complexity, and the rise of third-party services, the need for standardized safety protocols has become vital. This CAR will unify requirements across GHAs, improve oversight, and set training standards for ground personnel. The initiative aims to ensure safe and efficient airport operations across India.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024