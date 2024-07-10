Hearing on Sajjan Kumar's Anti-Sikh Riots Case Deferred as Former MP Hospitalized

The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday postponed the final arguments in an anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who is currently hospitalized. This case involves the killing of a father-son duo in Saraswati Vihar during the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots.

Special judge (CBI) Kaveri Baweja rescheduled the hearing to July 18. The defense counsel, Anil Kumar Sharma, informed the court about Kumar's hospitalization since the previous day. The court had recorded Kumar's statement on November 1, 2023.

This case also pertains to the rioting and alleged murder of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in Raj Nagar. Originally registered at Panjabi Bagh police station, the case was later investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) following recommendations by Justice G P Mathur's committee. Charges were framed on December 16, 2021, under various sections of the IPC including 302, 308, and 149.

The SIT alleges that Kumar led the mob, which resulted in the deaths and the destruction of property. Key witnesses were traced, examined, and their statements were recorded under section 161 CrPC. The complainant's statements, recorded on November 23, 2016, narrate the looting, arson, and murders and confirm seeing Kumar's photograph in a magazine a month and a half after the incident. (ANI)

