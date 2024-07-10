Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav Condemn Unnao Tragedy, PM Modi Announces Relief

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the death of 18 people who lost their lives in a road accident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi, in a message on his WhatsApp channel, described the incident as 'extremely sad' and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families while wishing speedy recovery for the injured.

Further emphasizing the need for government intervention, Gandhi urged authorities to provide full assistance to the families affected and ensure comprehensive medical aid for the injured. He also requested citizens to collaborate with the administration in relief and rescue operations. Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her sorrow on social media platform X, offering prayers for both the deceased and those recovering.

The tragic accident occurred at 5:15 a.m. when a double-decker sleeper bus travelling from Motihari, Bihar to Delhi collided with a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow expressway near Gadha village. The collision resulted in 18 fatalities and 19 injuries, with several victims taken to Lucknow and Unnao hospitals for treatment. Twenty passengers managed to escape unscathed.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP-led state government, attributing the tragedy to government 'negligence'. He questioned the functionality of special parking zones and CCTV monitoring on the expressway. Yadav demanded answers on why vehicles were parked on the roadway and why monitoring systems failed.

In response to the tragic event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The government's response aims to provide immediate financial support to those affected by the grievous incident.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)