Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav Condemn Unnao Tragedy, PM Modi Announces Relief

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav express condolences and criticisms following a tragic road accident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh that claimed 18 lives. Prime Minister Modi announces ex-gratia payments for the victims' families and the injured. The accident raises questions about road safety and government accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:10 IST
Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav Condemn Unnao Tragedy, PM Modi Announces Relief
Congress party member Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the death of 18 people who lost their lives in a road accident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi, in a message on his WhatsApp channel, described the incident as 'extremely sad' and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families while wishing speedy recovery for the injured.

Further emphasizing the need for government intervention, Gandhi urged authorities to provide full assistance to the families affected and ensure comprehensive medical aid for the injured. He also requested citizens to collaborate with the administration in relief and rescue operations. Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her sorrow on social media platform X, offering prayers for both the deceased and those recovering.

The tragic accident occurred at 5:15 a.m. when a double-decker sleeper bus travelling from Motihari, Bihar to Delhi collided with a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow expressway near Gadha village. The collision resulted in 18 fatalities and 19 injuries, with several victims taken to Lucknow and Unnao hospitals for treatment. Twenty passengers managed to escape unscathed.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP-led state government, attributing the tragedy to government 'negligence'. He questioned the functionality of special parking zones and CCTV monitoring on the expressway. Yadav demanded answers on why vehicles were parked on the roadway and why monitoring systems failed.

In response to the tragic event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The government's response aims to provide immediate financial support to those affected by the grievous incident.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024