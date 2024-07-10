Left Menu

China Imposes Stricter Measures on Short-Selling to Stabilize Stock Market

China's securities regulator announces new restrictions on short-selling and tighter scrutiny of high-frequency trading to stabilize a declining stock market. These measures include suspending securities re-lending and raising margin requirements for short-sellers. The latest actions aim to boost market sentiment amid economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:01 IST
China Imposes Stricter Measures on Short-Selling to Stabilize Stock Market
AI Generated Representative Image

China's securities regulator on Wednesday unveiled new restrictions on short-selling and committed to stricter monitoring of computer-driven trading programs. This move is part of its latest efforts to support a weakening stock market.

Regulators and investors in China often blame short-selling, which involves selling borrowed shares, for worsening market declines. In response, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) announced the suspension of securities re-lending, where brokers borrow shares for clients to short sell. Additionally, margin requirements for short-sellers will be increased.

The CSRC has also called on stock exchanges to detail rules governing program trading, especially high-frequency trading. These new measures follow a seven-week losing streak for China's blue-chip CSI300 index amid economic concerns. According to the CSRC, these steps are meant to address investor concerns and stabilize the market.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024