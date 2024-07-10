Rajasthan Unveils Ambitious Budget for Progressive Future

Rajasthan's Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday unveiled an expansive budget of Rs 4.95 lakh crore for FY25, highlighting key projects such as the development of nine greenfield expressways and a significant reduction in VAT on cooking gas and CNG from 14.5% to 10%.

Health initiatives took center stage with a Rs 27,000 crore allocation, while Rs 15,000 crore was earmarked for tap water provision to 25 lakh rural households. Women's public toilets and rural water supply are crucial parts of the budget.

The BJP government under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma aims at inclusive development, focusing on sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure to transform Rajasthan into a $350 billion economy by 2047.

