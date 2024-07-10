Left Menu

Gujarat's Significant Rainfall Brings Relief to Farmers

Gujarat has experienced substantial rainfall, with 223.37 mm recorded so far, exceeding 25% of the state's annual average. This rainfall has facilitated the sowing of crops in 40.26 lakh hectares of land, bringing much-needed relief to farmers. Adequate seeds are available for the Kharif 2024 season.

Updated: 10-07-2024 20:15 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat has recorded 223.37 mm of rainfall this season, which is over 25 percent of the state's annual average. The widespread showers have provided significant relief to farmers, according to a government report on Wednesday.

Sowing activities have reached 40.26 lakh hectares, accounting for 47.04 percent of Gujarat's arable land, said government spokesperson and health minister Rushikesh Patel during a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.

The minister noted that 24 talukas received rainfall between 501 mm and 1,000 mm. Furthermore, 89 talukas recorded 91 mm to 125 mm of rainfall, 82 talukas had 126 mm to 250 mm, and 54 talukas saw between 251 mm and 500 mm of rain.

A total of 40.26 lakh hectares have been sown, including groundnut in 14.09 lakh hectares, cotton in 18.60 lakh hectares, and oil seeds in 18.75 lakh hectares. Patel assured that 15.45 lakh quintals of seeds are available, exceeding the requirement of 13.20 lakh quintal seeds for the Kharif 2024 season.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

