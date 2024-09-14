Warangal’s Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Attracts Thousands with Foam Flower Decorations

The Sri Siddhi Vigneshwara Utsav Committee in Warangal, Telangana, has once again captivated the hearts of thousands with their meticulously crafted 14.5-foot Ganesh idol, decorated entirely with foam flowers. Upholding a tradition that began in 2012, the committee aims to spread the message of environmental responsibility.

Ramchander, a key organizer of the Utsav, shared, "Since 2012, we have been installing clay Ganesh idols adorned with various materials like grass, turmeric, and bottle lids. This year, we opted for foam flowers, hoping to inspire everyone to plant a flowering plant in their homes. The idol took 15 days to build and another four days to decorate."

Another organizer, Raja, elaborated on the project's scale, "The entire effort cost around Rs. 80,000 and draws between 10,000 to 15,000 visitors each day. We also distribute over 150 kg of Prasad daily to devotees." A devotee, Amulya, expressed her admiration, "This Ganesh idol is extremely unique and environmentally friendly. Every year, the organizers present something special."

(With inputs from agencies.)