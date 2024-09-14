Warangal’s Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Attracts Thousands with Foam Flower Decorations
The Sri Siddhi Vigneshwara Utsav Committee in Warangal, Telangana, has come up with a 14.5-foot Ganesh idol adorned with foam flowers, drawing thousands of devotees daily. Continuing their tradition of promoting eco-friendly idols since 2012, the committee emphasizes environmental responsibility.
- Country:
- India
The Sri Siddhi Vigneshwara Utsav Committee in Warangal, Telangana, has once again captivated the hearts of thousands with their meticulously crafted 14.5-foot Ganesh idol, decorated entirely with foam flowers. Upholding a tradition that began in 2012, the committee aims to spread the message of environmental responsibility.
Ramchander, a key organizer of the Utsav, shared, "Since 2012, we have been installing clay Ganesh idols adorned with various materials like grass, turmeric, and bottle lids. This year, we opted for foam flowers, hoping to inspire everyone to plant a flowering plant in their homes. The idol took 15 days to build and another four days to decorate."
Another organizer, Raja, elaborated on the project's scale, "The entire effort cost around Rs. 80,000 and draws between 10,000 to 15,000 visitors each day. We also distribute over 150 kg of Prasad daily to devotees." A devotee, Amulya, expressed her admiration, "This Ganesh idol is extremely unique and environmentally friendly. Every year, the organizers present something special."
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Government Considers Ban on Kangana Ranaut's Film 'Emergency'
Telangana Prepares for Grand Milad-Un-Nabi Celebrations Amid Ganesh Navaratri Festivities
Telangana CM Reddy Expresses Regret Over Remarks on Supreme Court
Telangana CM Reddy Apologizes to Supreme Court Over Comments on Kavitha's Bail
Telangana CM Pushes for Yadagirigutta Temple Development and Tourism Boost