NIA Files Chargesheet Against Key Accused in Balia Naxal Conspiracy Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against another primary suspect in Uttar Pradesh's Balia Naxal conspiracy case. Santosh Verma, alias Mantosh, has been charged with participating in activities intended to destabilize the Indian government. The supplemental chargesheet was presented in the NIA Special Court in Lucknow on Saturday.

Mantosh is identified as an active Naxal cadre. He stands accused of conspiring with other Naxal members to engage in disruptive activities aimed at threatening India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to the NIA, Mantosh also played a pivotal role in recruiting new cadres for the Naxal movement.

The case was initially filed on August 16, 2023, by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Lucknow Police following a raid in the house of Ram Murat, which resulted in the arrest of five individuals. During the raid, authorities seized incriminating documents, literature, arms, ammunition, and digital devices related to Naxals. Investigations revealed that the banned organization was using front groups to further Naxal ideology in the Bihar border districts.

The NIA reported that the meeting at Ram Murat's house was orchestrated to advance the group's sinister objectives. Taking over the investigation on November 10 last year, the NIA had previously chargesheeted four other suspects on February 9 this year.

The ongoing probe has uncovered that Naxal leaders, cadres, sympathizers, and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) are engaged in various activities to revive the outfit in the Northern Regional Bureau, covering Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)