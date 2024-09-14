CM Yogi Adityanath to Visit Bahraich Amid Ongoing Wolf Crisis

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to visit Bahraich district on Sunday to meet families affected by recent wolf attacks. According to the Chief Minister's Office, Adityanath will also convene a meeting with local officials and public representatives.

Forest department officials are working tirelessly to capture the remaining 'killer' wolf as part of 'Operation Bhediya.' This initiative aims to trap a pack of six wolves responsible for killing nine people and injuring 50 others since July. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bahraich, Ajit Singh, noted that the recent rise in water levels has confined the wolf's movement area, aiding their search efforts.

On September 13, two women were injured in an attack in Mahasi village. The victims were identified as 28-year-old Gudiya from Singhia Nasirpur and 50-year-old Mukima from Nasarpur. Earlier, on Wednesday, 50-year-old Pushpa Devi was severely injured in a similar attack. The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department captured the fifth 'killer' wolf on September 10, leaving only one still at large.

To monitor the wolves' movements, the Forest Department has installed snap cameras in likely habitats throughout Bahraich. These measures aim to identify and capture the final elusive wolf causing panic in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)