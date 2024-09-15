Left Menu

Tata Power Solar Lights Up Chhattisgarh with 600 Rooftop Installations

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd has installed 600 rooftop solar systems in Chhattisgarh, expanding its initiative previously successful in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala. The initiative, 'GharGharSolar, Tata Power ke Sang,' promotes clean energy for all households, supported by government subsidies under PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

Raipur | Updated: 15-09-2024 16:59 IST
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL) has achieved a milestone by installing 600 rooftop solar systems in Chhattisgarh, according to a company official on Sunday.

The initiative, 'GharGharSolar, Tata Power ke Sang,' was previously successful in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala, and was officially launched by Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha and TPREL CEO Deepesh Nanda this week.

The initiative aims to provide clean energy to all households in the state, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainable energy solutions across India. Chhattisgarh has become a key focus for TPSSL, boasting over 600 installations equivalent to more than 250 MW capacity.

Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, residents can benefit from central government subsidies, making solar energy installations affordable and accessible, enabling a transition to renewable energy for all households without a financial burden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

