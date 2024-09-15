100 Days of Progress: PM Modi's Third Term Achievements
Narendra Modi's leadership in the third term has led to significant progress in governance and development. Key advances include infrastructure projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore, the abolishment of Angel Tax, and support for startups and MSMEs. Innovations in transport and business environment reforms were focal points.
- Country:
- India
Narendra Modi's leadership in his third term as Prime Minister has marked notable strides in governance and development. Under the Modi Government 3.0, the country has seen a series of policy initiatives and improvements, celebrating 100 days of advancements.
In these 100 days, infrastructure projects totalling Rs 3 lakh crore were approved, majorly focusing on roads, railways, ports, and airways. Notably, Maharashtra's Wadhavan Mega Port, costing Rs 76,200 crore, is set to rank among the world's top 10 ports. Implementation of PMGSY-IV aims to construct and renovate 62,500 kilometres of roads and bridges, thus connecting 25,000 remote villages.
Eight new railway projects were sanctioned for improving train travel and creating employment, alongside the development of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport and new civil enclaves in West Bengal and Bihar. The administration also approved significant metro expansions and numerous business reforms, including the abolition of the 31% Angel Tax and reduction of the corporate tax rate for foreign companies from 40% to 35%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BRICS Nations Adopt Climate and Sustainable Development Framework
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Participates in Temple Restoration Ceremony, Promises Development
Revolutionizing Urban Development: Advanced Tech for Efficient Management
PM Modi Inaugurates Vande Bharat Train on Meerut-Lucknow Route, Marks Development Milestone
Sanali Group: Pioneering Excellence in Urban Development