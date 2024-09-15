100 Days of Progress: PM Modi's Third Term Achievements

Narendra Modi's leadership in his third term as Prime Minister has marked notable strides in governance and development. Under the Modi Government 3.0, the country has seen a series of policy initiatives and improvements, celebrating 100 days of advancements.

In these 100 days, infrastructure projects totalling Rs 3 lakh crore were approved, majorly focusing on roads, railways, ports, and airways. Notably, Maharashtra's Wadhavan Mega Port, costing Rs 76,200 crore, is set to rank among the world's top 10 ports. Implementation of PMGSY-IV aims to construct and renovate 62,500 kilometres of roads and bridges, thus connecting 25,000 remote villages.

Eight new railway projects were sanctioned for improving train travel and creating employment, alongside the development of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport and new civil enclaves in West Bengal and Bihar. The administration also approved significant metro expansions and numerous business reforms, including the abolition of the 31% Angel Tax and reduction of the corporate tax rate for foreign companies from 40% to 35%.

(With inputs from agencies.)