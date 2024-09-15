Left Menu

AIP and JEI Form Strategic Alliance for Jammu and Kashmir Elections

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have joined forces for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The alliance aims to support each other's candidates strategically across various constituencies. This move comes amid other alliances, including Congress and the National Conference.

In a notable political development, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have formed a strategic alliance ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, according to an AIP statement on Sunday. The alliance was formalized in a joint meeting attended by AIP Supremo and Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, and JEI leader Ghulam Qadir Wani among other prominent leaders.

The statement underscored that the coalition is aimed at championing the cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The AIP delegation, led by Engineer Rashid and Inam Un Nabi, and the JEI delegation headed by Ghulam Qadir Wani, discussed seat-sharing arrangements and emphasized the importance of unified efforts for the region's welfare.

AIP will support JEI-backed candidates in Kulgam and Pulwama districts, while JEI will back AIP candidates across Kashmir. Both parties agreed to a 'friendly contest' in Langate, Devsar, and Zainapora constituencies, while extending unified support in other areas. Party cadres are urged to promote this alliance to secure a significant victory, ensuring strong representation for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

