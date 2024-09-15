Tragic Road Accidents in Hyderabad and Dahisar Claim Two Lives, Leave Several Injured
Two road accidents in Hyderabad and Dahisar left two people dead and several others injured. An auto-rickshaw crash near Malkam Cheruvu Lake killed one and injured four, while a hit-and-run in Dahisar resulted in one death and two injuries.
One person died, and four others were injured in a road accident near Malkam Cheruvu Lake under Raidurgam police station limits in Hyderabad on Sunday, police reported. An auto-rickshaw, travelling from Tolichowki to Raidurgam with four passengers, met with the accident due to the driver's rash and negligent driving.
The auto collided with a vehicle descending from the Shaikpet flyover near Malkam Cheruvu Lake. Post-collision, the auto driver lost control, crashing into another parked vehicle, causing the auto-rickshaw to overturn. The incident left the passengers and the driver critically injured. One person, identified as Ratna Bai (38), succumbed to injuries, while the others remain under treatment.
In another incident, a hit-and-run episode in Dahisar on Friday claimed the life of Aditya Velankar (17) and injured two others, Piyush Shukla and Karan Rajput (18). A speeding car struck a motorcycle, leading to the fatal accident. Police investigations are ongoing in both cases. (ANI)
