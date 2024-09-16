Left Menu

PM Modi Engages with Beneficiaries of 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijlee Yojna' in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gandhinagar, Gujarat and interacted with residents benefiting from the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijlee Yojna'. The scheme promotes rooftop solar energy with subsidies, launched by the Central government with a budget of Rs 75,021 crore. PM Modi will also inaugurate the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 16-09-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 10:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with beneficiaries of the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijlee Yojna' in the Vavol area of Gujarat's capital, Gandhinagar.

He arrived at Shalin-2 society at around 10 am and engaged with residents from various households who installed rooftop solar panels as part of the ambitious Central government scheme launched on February 29 with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore.

The PM spent 20 minutes at the residential complex, addressing their queries and concerns.

The scheme aims to increase the share of rooftop solar capacity and empower residential households to generate their own electricity, offering a 60 per cent subsidy of the solar unit cost for systems up to 2 kW capacity and 40 percent of additional cost for systems between 2 to 3 kW capacity.

Later in the day, the PM will inaugurate the 4th edition of the Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024), which will feature nearly 40 sessions, including a Chief Ministerial Plenary, a CEO Roundtable, and multiple technical sessions, as stated in an official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

