Fabtech Technologies Targets IPO to Fuel Growth and Expansion

Fabtech Technologies, a Mumbai-based engineering solutions provider for pharmaceuticals, biotech, and healthcare industries, is planning an IPO of up to 1.20 crore equity shares. The funds will support working capital, acquisitions, and corporate activities. Recent revenue and profit have shown significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:21 IST
Fabtech Technologies, a turnkey engineering solutions provider for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare industries, has filed preliminary paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise capital via an initial public offering (IPO).

Based in Mumbai, the company's IPO will include a fresh issue of up to 1.20 crore equity shares, with a reservation for eligible employee subscriptions as outlined in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The company is contemplating raising up to Rs 10 crore through a pre-IPO round, which would reduce the size of the fresh issue accordingly.

Proceeds from the IPO— Rs 120 crore for working capital requirements and Rs 30 crore for inorganic growth initiatives such as acquisitions—will be utilized for general corporate purposes. Fabtech Technologies, which demerged from its parent company Fabtech Group in 2021, has completed 35 projects across various countries and reported strong financial growth in Fiscal 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

