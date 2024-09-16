SEBI Withdraws Contentious Statement Amid Employee Unrest

SEBI on Monday retracted its earlier statement blaming 'external elements' for employee unrest, opting instead to address the concerns 'amicably through internal channels'.

The volte-face comes nearly two weeks after a significant protest on September 5, where hundreds of employees gathered at the regulator's headquarters. The employees demanded the withdrawal of SEBI's September 4 press release and the resignation of chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

The initial statement suggested that the protests were influenced by external forces aiming to undermine SEBI's credibility and leadership. However, the recent withdrawal emphasizes the regulator's commitment to resolve issues internally and uphold high standards of governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)