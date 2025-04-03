Digital Watershed: India's Leap Towards Technological Water Governance
Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil launched three digital initiatives designed to modernize water management in India. The new platforms include an upgraded website, a Reservoir Storage Monitoring System, and a Water Resource Census application. These initiatives aim to enhance transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in water governance.
Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil has unveiled three pivotal digital initiatives targeting enhanced efficiency in India's water resource management and transparency. A revamped departmental website, a Reservoir Storage Monitoring System (RSMS) portal, and a Water Resource Census application have been launched.
These platforms align with the government's commitment to digital transformation and are poised to revolutionize water governance. The updated website adheres to the latest Guidelines for Indian Government Websites, offering a uniform user experience and increased accessibility, especially for citizens in remote locations.
The RSMS portal automates data analysis for reservoirs, providing real-time access to storage data crucial for decision-making in agriculture and disaster management. The Water Resource Census application aims to digitize national water surveys, ensuring data accuracy through geotagging and satellite validation, supporting irrigation planning and policy-making.
