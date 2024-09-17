Left Menu

Cuba Slashes Subsidized Bread Amid Severe Shortages

Cuba's government has cut the weight of its subsidized daily bread ration by a quarter, citing a wheat flour shortage. This change further strains the decades-old subsidy scheme. Many Cubans, earning around 4648 pesos monthly, struggle to afford bread from the private market, leaving them with limited options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 17-09-2024 01:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 01:33 IST
Cuba Slashes Subsidized Bread Amid Severe Shortages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Cuba's communist-run government has reduced its subsidized daily bread ration by a quarter, marking the latest strain on its longstanding subsidies program initiated by the late Fidel Castro. The bread will now weigh 60 grams, down from 80 grams, akin to the size of an average cookie or a small bar of soap. Its price has also been marginally cut to just under 1 peso, or about 1/3 of a cent.

With the average Cuban earning roughly 4648 pesos per month, or around $15, many residents can barely afford to purchase more expensive bread on the private market. 'We have to accept it, what else can we do?' said Havana resident Dolores Fernandez while waiting outside a bakery.

Last week, Cuba announced a shortage of the wheat flour necessary for bread production, attributing the issue to the U.S. trade embargo, which complicates international financial transactions. The island is facing severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicine, driving many citizens to seek refuge in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024