Cuba's communist-run government has reduced its subsidized daily bread ration by a quarter, marking the latest strain on its longstanding subsidies program initiated by the late Fidel Castro. The bread will now weigh 60 grams, down from 80 grams, akin to the size of an average cookie or a small bar of soap. Its price has also been marginally cut to just under 1 peso, or about 1/3 of a cent.

With the average Cuban earning roughly 4648 pesos per month, or around $15, many residents can barely afford to purchase more expensive bread on the private market. 'We have to accept it, what else can we do?' said Havana resident Dolores Fernandez while waiting outside a bakery.

Last week, Cuba announced a shortage of the wheat flour necessary for bread production, attributing the issue to the U.S. trade embargo, which complicates international financial transactions. The island is facing severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicine, driving many citizens to seek refuge in the United States.

