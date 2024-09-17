Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Businessman Amit Katyal

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted regular bail to businessman Amit Katyal on medical grounds. Katyal is implicated in a land-for-job money laundering case alongside former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and other accused.

Notable political figures such as former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and former deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav have also been named as accused in the supplementary charge sheet. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted bail to Katyal, though the detailed order is yet to be uploaded.

Previously, Katyal was granted interim bail on medical grounds. He had been on interim bail for 84 days due to health issues. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, who represented Katyal, pointed out that he was the only person the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested in this case.

The Enforcement Directorate has yet to arrest the primary accused, Lalu Prasad Yadav, arguing to charge sheet him without arrest. Katyal was taken into custody in November 2023 and remains a witness in a related CBI case. Due to his poor health and recent surgery, his bail was granted.

The ED has opposed the bail application, asserting that there is ample evidence against Katyal linking him to the money laundering offense. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)