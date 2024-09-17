Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Businessman Amit Katyal

The Delhi High Court has granted regular bail to businessman Amit Katyal on medical grounds. He is accused in a money laundering case along with former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and former deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:44 IST
Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Businessman Amit Katyal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted regular bail to businessman Amit Katyal on medical grounds. Katyal is implicated in a land-for-job money laundering case alongside former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and other accused.

Notable political figures such as former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and former deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav have also been named as accused in the supplementary charge sheet. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted bail to Katyal, though the detailed order is yet to be uploaded.

Previously, Katyal was granted interim bail on medical grounds. He had been on interim bail for 84 days due to health issues. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, who represented Katyal, pointed out that he was the only person the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested in this case.

The Enforcement Directorate has yet to arrest the primary accused, Lalu Prasad Yadav, arguing to charge sheet him without arrest. Katyal was taken into custody in November 2023 and remains a witness in a related CBI case. Due to his poor health and recent surgery, his bail was granted.

The ED has opposed the bail application, asserting that there is ample evidence against Katyal linking him to the money laundering offense. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024