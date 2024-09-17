Left Menu

Congress Protests Against Union Minister Bittu's Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Congress held a protest in Chandigarh against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over his controversial remarks on Rahul Gandhi. The state president, Harmohinder Singh Lucky, condemned the remarks, calling them below-the-belt. Key Congress leaders criticized Bittu's comments, defending Gandhi and accusing Bittu of trying to curry favor with the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 17:05 IST
Congress workers protest against Union Minister Ravneet Singh in Chandigarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress workers staged a protest in Chandigarh on Tuesday against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu for his recent controversial remarks on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Chandigarh Congress President Harmohinder Singh Lucky denounced Bittu's statements, describing them as below-the-belt attacks strongly opposed by the party. 'Bittu's remarks, which seem to have been made on orders from the BJP and Modi, are utterly unacceptable. He owes his political career to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress,' Lucky told ANI during the protest.

Bittu had accused Rahul Gandhi of being unpatriotic and labeled him the country's 'number one terrorist' during Gandhi's USA visit remarks. 'Rahul Gandhi is not truly Indian. Most of his time is spent abroad, and his wrong statements are praised by terrorists and enemies of the country. He has become this nation's top traitor,' Bittu asserted.

Congress leaders Sandeep Dikshit and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also condemned Bittu's comments. Dikshit criticized Bittu's political record within Congress, suggesting his recent shift to BJP is a move to prove loyalty. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused Bittu of pandering to BJP leaders. 'People know Rahul Gandhi's father was martyred; calling him a terrorist is outrageous,' Warring stated. The controversy follows Gandhi's remarks in the USA about religious freedoms in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

