Strengthening US-India Energy Ties: A Journey Towards Sustainable Transition

India and the US are set to deepen their energy cooperation, aiming for a just and orderly energy transition. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt met at the 52nd Gastech Exhibition and Conference in Houston, underscoring the importance of bilateral partnerships.

During their meeting, Puri and Pyatt reviewed existing collaborations and explored new avenues for strengthening ties in the energy value chain. Discussions emphasized investment opportunities and the role of innovative technologies in achieving low-carbon solutions.

Puri highlighted that nearly 80% of the increase in global energy demand by 2045 will come from emerging markets, driving substantial investments in both conventional and renewable energy sources. He credited India's proactive approach, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for mitigating potential severe energy crises and pushing for global partnerships like the International Solar Alliance and Global Biofuels Alliance.

