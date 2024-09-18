Tragic Building Collapse in Delhi’s Karol Bagh Leaves Three Dead, Fourteen Injured

In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, three individuals lost their lives and fourteen others sustained injuries after a building collapsed in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi, according to the Delhi police. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received the distress call about the collapse in Bapa Nagar at 9.10 a.m., as informed by DFS Director Atul Garg.

Upon receiving the information, five fire tenders from the DFS were swiftly dispatched to the scene. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hukma Ram confirmed that 15 people had been rescued from the debris. DCP Central M Harsh Vardhan provided further details, stating that the incident occurred around 9 a.m. involving an old building occupying approximately 25 square yards.

Chief Minister-designate Atishi instructed the District Magistrate to extend all possible assistance to the victims. She also urged the public to report any potential hazards related to building constructions to the authorities to prevent such incidents. Further details on the incident are awaited.

