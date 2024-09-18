Owaisi Criticizes ASI Over Non-utilization of Conservation Funds Amid Monument Abandonment

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took a swipe at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for allegedly neglecting and showing 'disinterest' in maintaining historical monuments. Owaisi also raised concerns about the unutilized ₹551 crore allocated for the conservation of ancient monuments in the 2023-24 Union Budget.

After reports surfaced of damage to 400-year-old Mughal-era paintings at Akbar's tomb, Owaisi voiced his concerns on social media. 'This is another glaring example of the ASI's neglect and disinterest in maintaining historical monuments. ₹551 crores were allocated for conservation in the 2023-24 Union Budget. Why have these funds not been used to protect monuments?' Owaisi posted on X.

Meanwhile, ASI Agra Superintendent Dr. Rajkumar Patel addressed concerns of water leakage at the Taj Mahal, noting that no structural damage occurred despite the adjacent garden being submerged. 'During our inspection with drone cameras, water seepage was observed in the dome but no major structural cracks were found,' Patel noted. He also mentioned an upcoming detailed investigation set for Friday.

In a related issue, the water level of the Saryu River in Ayodhya has risen, crossing the danger mark. Central Water Commission official Balram reported the level at 93.100 meters, 37 cm above the danger level, affecting 11 districts with 17 flood-related deaths so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)