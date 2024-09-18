VP Dhankhar Lauds PM Modi's Leadership at Global RE-INVEST 2024

Left Menu

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at the 4th Global RE-INVEST event in Gujarat. Dhankhar highlighted PM Modi's transformative governance, India's global status, and the nation's commitment to sustainable energy and climate change action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:57 IST
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Source/@VPIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and governance at the 4th Global RE-INVEST 2024 event in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Dhankhar emphasized the atmosphere of hope sparked by Modi's leadership, describing his journey as a monumental upliftment of the nation from despondency since 2014.

He stressed the significance of a leader from India dominating global discourse, attributing global respect to Modi's voice on issues of humanity and world affairs. Dhankhar noted India's role as a harmonious force and highlighted Modi's impactful initiatives, including bringing the African Union into the G20 along with the European Union.

Dhankhar urged holistic global efforts to combat climate change, emphasizing the role of media in raising awareness. He advocated for the optimal use of energy, framing it as a shared responsibility to repair and sustain our planet. The event was also attended by notable figures including Gujarat's Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

