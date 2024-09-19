10-Year-Old Japanese Student Fatally Stabbed in Shenzhen

A tragic event unfolded in Shenzhen, southern China, where a 10-year-old Japanese boy attending a local school was fatally stabbed by an unidentified assailant on Wednesday.

The news was first reported by Japanese public broadcaster NHK, which referenced details provided by the Japanese consul general.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the attack, seeking to understand the motive behind the senseless act that has shocked both Japanese and Chinese communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)