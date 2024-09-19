Left Menu

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Holds Delhi Government Accountable for Building Collapse Tragedy

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticized the Delhi government for negligence after a building collapse in Karol Bagh resulted in 4 deaths and injured over 14 people. She called for an immediate review of old structures while the Delhi government announced compensation for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:53 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj urged the Delhi government to address aging infrastructure to prevent future tragedies, charging AAP with negligence following a recent building collapse in Karol Bagh. Swaraj voiced her concerns after meeting the hospitalized victims of Wednesday's incident.

Four people died and more than 14 were injured in the collapse at Bapa Nagar. 'The Delhi government must reassess buildings in poor condition,' Swaraj told the media.

'Until when will Delhi residents suffer due to the government's carelessness?' she asked. She accused the administration of deflecting responsibility onto other authorities.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg reported that the department was alerted at 9.10 am and dispatched officials along with five fire tenders to the site.

Delhi CM designate Atishi declared Rs 10 lakh compensation for the bereaved families and visited the injured, assuring legal consequences for the building owner. BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded the Municipal Corporation provide Rs 1 crore to families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

