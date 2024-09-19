Left Menu

CESC Partners with Ecoren for Massive Wind Power Project

CESC has announced a collaboration with Ecoren Energy India Pvt Ltd to develop a wind power project with a capacity of up to 686.85 MW. The project is expected to be operational within three years, pending necessary approvals. CESC specializes in power generation, transmission, and distribution.

CESC Partners with Ecoren for Massive Wind Power Project
CESC has revealed a significant partnership with Ecoren Energy India Pvt Ltd to establish a wind power project boasting a maximum capacity of 686.85 MW.

According to an exchange filing, Ecoren Energy India is neither a related party nor part of the promoter or promoter group of CESC.

Purvah Green Power Private Ltd, a subsidiary of CESC, has finalized a binding term sheet with Ecoren Energy India for this project.

The ambitious initiative aims to be operational within three years, contingent upon receiving all necessary licenses, permits, and approvals from various regulatory authorities.

Based in Kolkata, CESC is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

