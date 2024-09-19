Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Kicks Off 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Drive at Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai to participate in the 'Swachhata hi Seva' drive. As part of this initiative, he was seen collecting waste in garbage bags.

Praising the cleanliness campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde remarked, 'The Swacchata Abhiyan that started today will continue till October 2nd.' He highlighted Mumbai Corporation's deep clean drive and its role in reducing pollution and enhancing cleanliness. 'We will identify black spots where garbage accumulates. The benefits of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, initiated by PM Modi in 2014, are evident. People are now more aware of cleanliness,' he added.

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha also applauded Chief Minister Shinde's initiative, noting its resemblance to PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. 'Just as PM Modi launched Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in 2014, CM Eknath Shinde has started a deep clean drive under Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan at Girgaon Chowpatty. This will run till October 2nd,' Lodha stated.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, a campaign focused on promoting cleanliness and sanitation nationwide. It encourages citizens to actively maintain a clean environment, emphasizing the importance of hygiene in public health. The Department of Health Research and its autonomous body, ICMR, along with 27 national institutes, will ensure widescale engagement during the fortnight.

In a related development, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expressed support for the 'One Nation One Election' initiative, describing it as necessary for sustained development. 'Repeated elections use manpower and government resources, halting development work due to the Model Code of Conduct. One Nation One Election is crucial for national development,' he said. Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha echoed this sentiment, endorsing the measure for its efficiency and cost-saving benefits. The Union Cabinet recently approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, aiming for synchronized Lok Sabha and assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls within 100 days.

