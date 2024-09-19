EU Allocates 160 Million Euros to Ukraine's Winter Humanitarian Efforts
The European Commission will direct 160 million euros from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine for humanitarian needs this winter. Additionally, a Lithuanian fuel power plant is being dismantled and rebuilt in Ukraine to restore energy capacity.
The European Commission announced on Thursday that 160 million euros of frozen Russian assets will be used to support Ukraine's urgent humanitarian needs this winter.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen disclosed that a Lithuanian fuel power plant is being torn down and reconstructed in Ukraine, where 80% of the thermal plants have been destroyed. "Our goal is to restore 2.5 gigawatts of capacity, representing 15% of Ukraine's requirements," von der Leyen said.
The move is part of a broader effort to assist Ukraine as it faces a harsh winter and the ongoing impacts of the conflict.
