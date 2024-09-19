Left Menu

Government Exceeds Women's Skill Development Targets, Backs 'One Nation, One Election'

The government surpasses its goal by upskilling five lakh women within the first hundred days under Prime Minister's skilling scheme. Education Minister Jayant Chaudhary supports the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, highlighting its democratic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:59 IST
Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary ( File Photio/@MSDESkillIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government has achieved a significant milestone in women's skill development, upskilling five lakh women within the first hundred days of its tenure under the Prime Minister's skilling scheme, as announced by Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday.

Addressing ANI, Chaudhary revealed that the initial target was to skill 1.5 lakh women, but the government has notably surpassed this goal. "We have set firm targets to achieve which include skilling of women folk in various disciplines. Earlier, skilling of 1.5 lakh women was the aim to be realized in the first hundred days of the Modi government but we have overachieved the aim by training five lakh women under Prime Minister skilling scheme," he said.

Chaudhary also praised the Union Cabinet's decision to implement the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, calling it a step towards strengthening democracy. He emphasized the need for deep introspection and a thorough procedure, including a committee review and a law commission report, before the bill is passed by Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

