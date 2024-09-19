Punjab Police Arrest Two in Bathinda Businessman Extortion Case

Punjab Police have apprehended two suspects in Bathinda for allegedly threatening and attempting to extort money from a local businessman, officials announced on Thursday. The suspects purportedly identified themselves as members of the Bambiha gang.

On October 16, a businessman reported receiving an extortion call from individuals claiming affiliation with the notorious Bambiha gang. Following the complaint, a case was filed for extortion and intimidation. A specialized team utilizing technical surveillance and human intelligence led to the arrest of Parminder from Muktsar and Sushil from Sirsa district, stated Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal.

SSP Kondal also revealed that the police confiscated a .32 bore pistol, four cartridges, a bike, and a mobile phone from the suspects' possession. Both individuals are habitual offenders with multiple prior cases. Additional details are awaited.

(ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)