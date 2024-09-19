Power Mech Secures Rs 865 Crore Contract with Talwandi Sabo Power

Power Mech Projects has announced a significant new contract worth Rs 865 crore from Talwandi Sabo Power, a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited.

The lucrative contract entails the Operation and Maintenance of a 3X660 MW supercritical thermal power plant located in Banawala village, Punjab. The agreement is set to commence on November 1, 2024, and will span a period of five years, according to an exchange filing by the company.

Based in Hyderabad, Power Mech Projects is recognized as a power and infrastructure company, further solidifying its presence in the industry with this latest contract.

(With inputs from agencies.)