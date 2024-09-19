Left Menu

Power Mech Secures Rs 865 Crore Contract with Talwandi Sabo Power

Power Mech Projects has announced a new contract worth Rs 865 crore with Talwandi Sabo Power, a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited. The contract involves the Operation and Maintenance of a 3X660 MW supercritical thermal power plant located in Banawala village, Punjab, and will be executed over five years starting November 1, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:11 IST
Power Mech Secures Rs 865 Crore Contract with Talwandi Sabo Power
  • Country:
  • India

Power Mech Projects has announced a significant new contract worth Rs 865 crore from Talwandi Sabo Power, a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited.

The lucrative contract entails the Operation and Maintenance of a 3X660 MW supercritical thermal power plant located in Banawala village, Punjab. The agreement is set to commence on November 1, 2024, and will span a period of five years, according to an exchange filing by the company.

Based in Hyderabad, Power Mech Projects is recognized as a power and infrastructure company, further solidifying its presence in the industry with this latest contract.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024