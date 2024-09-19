Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Banks to Lead India's Vision for 2047

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the pivotal role of the banking sector in achieving India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Speaking at the 90th Foundation Day of the Bank of Maharashtra, she outlined the importance of economic growth, social progress, and technological advancements in achieving this goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:27 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Banks to Lead India's Vision for 2047
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the crucial role the banking sector must play in driving India's agenda for becoming a developed nation by 2047 during an event marking the 90th Foundation Day of Bank of Maharashtra.

Sitharaman defined the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 as comprising key pillars such as economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance. She highlighted the importance of ensuring infrastructure readiness, funding for MSMEs, and bringing the unbanked population under formal banking channels.

The minister stressed the need for a robust, reliable, and user-friendly digital banking system, highlighting the role of technology and fintech in revolutionizing India's banking sector. She also emphasized the significance of UPI in the global digital payments landscape and urged banks to expand their prospects further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024