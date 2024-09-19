Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Banks to Lead India's Vision for 2047

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the crucial role the banking sector must play in driving India's agenda for becoming a developed nation by 2047 during an event marking the 90th Foundation Day of Bank of Maharashtra.

Sitharaman defined the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 as comprising key pillars such as economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance. She highlighted the importance of ensuring infrastructure readiness, funding for MSMEs, and bringing the unbanked population under formal banking channels.

The minister stressed the need for a robust, reliable, and user-friendly digital banking system, highlighting the role of technology and fintech in revolutionizing India's banking sector. She also emphasized the significance of UPI in the global digital payments landscape and urged banks to expand their prospects further.

(With inputs from agencies.)