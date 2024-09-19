Delhi Building Collapse Sparks Political Outcry Over Government Inaction

After a tragic incident at Karol Bagh that claimed nearly a half-dozen lives and left many injured, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Devender Yadav stated on Thursday that no official from the government or administration has arrived at the scene. He noted that cracks have appeared in nearby houses as well.

Yadav emphasized, "Five people have died so far in the accident. No one from the government or the administration has arrived here so far. The debris is lying as it was yesterday. There is a possibility of people being stuck inside. The administration needs to take cognizance. People here are saying that three people are still missing."

He further remarked, "Cracks have developed in other houses near the one that collapsed. The government needs to think about these people also. Compensation needs to be provided to the kin of the deceased and the injured." Earlier today, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticized the Delhi government, attributing the tragedy to the negligence of the authorities and urging them to address the issue of old, unsafe structures.

Swaraj reported, "Four people have died and more than 14 were injured due to the building collapse incident. The Delhi government needs to take cognizance of structures that are in a bad state."

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Designate and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to families affected by the incident. The Delhi Minister met with the injured and the families of the deceased at RML Hospital, assuring financial assistance and promising legal action against the building owner.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi provide Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 5 lakh to those injured in the Bapa Nagar, Karol Bagh building collapse incident. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)