Quick-Thinking Driver Averts Train Disaster in Uttarakhand

A potential disaster was averted on the Naini Jan Shatabdi train in Uttarakhand when the driver halted the train after spotting an electric pole on the tracks between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City.

According to Indian Railway officials, the alert loco pilot of train number 12091 noticed a 6-meter-long iron pole obstructing the tracks, prompting him to stop the train and clear the obstruction. Ashutosh Shukla, Superintendent of Police (SP) for Railways, confirmed that at 10:18 pm, Government Railway Police (GRP) in Rampur received a memo about an electric pole on the tracks, 1.5-2 km ahead of Rudrapur City Station.

SP Shukla stated that officers from various police departments, including GRP, Railway Police Force (RPF), and district police, examined the scene. They discovered the pole was dragged from nearby bushes onto the tracks. The incident did not affect other train operations. Authorities have registered a case, and investigations are ongoing.

