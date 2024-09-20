Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi After Controversial Remarks by Union Minister

The Congress party has strongly defended Rahul Gandhi after controversial remarks made by Union Minister Ravneet Bittu. Kuldeep Rathore, AICC National spokesperson and Congress legislator, criticized both Bittu and the BJP, expressing grave concerns over the security of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

At a Shimla press conference, Rathore cited Bittu's family's historical ties with the Congress and highlighted his previous opposition to the BJP during the farmers' movement. He questioned whether Bittu's ministerial appointment was to facilitate such comments and condemned the BJP's attempts to create a hostile environment against Rahul Gandhi.

Rathore called for an apology from Bittu and stressed the urgency of reinstating SPG security for the Gandhi siblings in view of recent threats. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)