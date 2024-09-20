Left Menu

Uttarakhand Passes Property Damage Recovery Act 2024

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanks Governor for approving the Uttarakhand Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Ordinance Act 2024, which aims to ensure compensation for damages during riots and reimburses riot control expenses.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister CM Dhami . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Governor for approving the Uttarakhand Public (Government) and Private Property Damage Recovery (Ordinance) Act 2024. Dhami emphasized that the new law allows for compensation to be claimed for damage to both government and private property caused by rioters.

The act additionally covers expenses incurred by government staff engaged in riot control and other related work, aiming to provide comprehensive financial protection in such turbulent scenarios.

Speaking about the law's implementation, Dhami declared that nobody would be permitted to disrupt law, order, and the natural serenity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, and reaffirmed that the law will be strictly enforced across the state. (ANI)

