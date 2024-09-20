Unlocking Billions: Financing the Green Transition in High-Emission Industries
High-emitting industries face major financial challenges in executing over 450 low-carbon projects due to weak demand for green products. The ITA suggests that addressing this demand gap could unlock $700 billion in financing by 2030, significantly aiding the decarbonization of sectors like steel, chemicals, and aviation.
- Country:
- Singapore
High-emitting industries are grappling with the financial burden of implementing more than 450 large-scale low-carbon projects, as per the Industrial Transition Accelerator (ITA), a UN-supported initiative. The weak demand for green products is cited as the primary obstacle.
Removing this 'critical investment barrier' could potentially release $700 billion in financing by 2030, dramatically aiding in the decarbonization of key sectors like steel, chemicals, aluminum, aviation, shipping, and cement, which together account for about a third of global CO2 emissions.
Launched during the COP28 climate talks in Dubai last year, the ITA collaborates with industries, investors, and governments to facilitate the green transition for these 'hard-to-abate' sectors. However, translating project announcements into real-world construction remains challenging, despite the availability of necessary technologies, according to Faustine Delasalle, executive director of the ITA Secretariat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden to Block Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel Over National Security Concerns
Biden Administration Blocks Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel on National Security Grounds
U.S. Steel Acquisition by Nippon Steel Faces National Security Hurdles
Nippon Steel's $15 Billion Bid for U.S. Steel Faces National Security Roadblock
White House Set to Block Nippon Steel's $15 Billion U.S. Steel Bid