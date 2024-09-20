Left Menu

Mahavir Phogat Criticizes Niece Vinesh Phogat's Political Entry and Comments

Mahavir Singh Phogat, a Dronacharya awardee and wrestling coach, criticized his niece Vinesh Phogat's political statements and her involvement in Haryana elections, claiming she was pushed into it for political gains.

Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Mahavir Singh Phogat, a celebrated wrestling coach and Dronacharya award recipient, has voiced his disapproval over his niece, Vinesh Phogat, entering Haryana politics and her recent comments targeting the BJP.

Phogat expressed concerns about Vinesh's intentions, stating she was coerced into politics by figures such as Deepender Hooda and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda. He also backed Babita Phogat's assertion that Vinesh was drawn into politics through a Congress conspiracy.

Vinesh Phogat recently announced her retirement from wrestling shortly after being disqualified for being overweight ahead of the Paris Olympics. Notably, she received a Congress ticket to contest from Julana constituency in the upcoming Haryana elections on October 5.

