Supreme Court Directs Centre to Clarify Delays in Judicial Appointments

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to submit a list of names recommended by the top court's Collegium for judgeship in the higher judiciary, which have yet to be processed. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, requested the Centre to specify the reasons and the levels at which these recommendations are currently pending.

The court is addressing petitions concerning the delay in processing Collegium resolutions by the Centre. Among the petitioners, the Jharkhand Government has filed contempt proceedings against the Centre for the non-appointment of the state's High Court Chief Justice. Attorney General R. Venkatramani, who sought an adjournment, cited various reasons for the pending names. His response was in contrast to the advocates' arguments questioning the extended delays.

The Jharkhand Government's petition specifically seeks contempt proceedings against the Centre for not appointing Justice MS Ramachandra Rao as the Chief Justice of the state's High Court. The government highlighted that the Jharkhand High Court has been functioning with an acting Chief Justice for nine months, barring a brief 15-day period. The state expressed deep concern over delays in judicial appointments, arguing that it undermines judicial independence and violates a 1993 Supreme Court judgment.

The plea by the Jharkhand Government demands that the Centre be ordered to act on the Collegium's July 2024 recommendation regarding the Chief Justice appointment. The petition warns against the dangerous precedent of the Executive selectively implementing binding recommendations, deeming non-implementation as wilful disobedience of the Supreme Court's orders.

