BL Kamdhenu Farms Partners with DeLaval for Rs 1,500 Crore Dairy Sector Investment

BL Kamdhenu Farms Ltd. signed an MoU with Sweden's DeLaval at World Food India 2024, aiming for a Rs 1,500 crore investment in the dairy sector. The collaboration focuses on sustainability, advanced farming technologies, and a zero-waste economy to revolutionize India's dairy industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BL Kamdhenu Farms Ltd., a subsidiary of BL Agro, formalized a partnership with Sweden-based DeLaval, earmarking an investment of around Rs 1,500 crore in the dairy sector. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked during the World Food India 2024 event, with Sweden's Ambassador to India, Jan Thesleff, gracing the occasion.

This strategic collaboration aims at fostering a zero-waste economy and promoting long-term sustainability within cattle breeding and dairy technology. The companies plan to integrate advanced technologies, including milking essentials and farm management, to create a circular economy that reinforces both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Navneet Ravikar, Director of BL Kamdhenu Farms, highlighted the initiative's potential to drive meaningful innovation in India's dairy sector, often referred to as the White Revolution. By focusing on a fully integrated milk value chain, the collaboration promises significant benefits for farmers and the environment alike. DeLaval, known for its expertise in dairy farming technology, will contribute integrated solutions to improve milk quality, production volume, and overall well-being for dairy producers.

Ambassador Thesleff expressed pride in Sweden's involvement, underlining the shared values of innovation and sustainability. He emphasized that this international partnership could serve as a model for global cooperation in sustainable agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

