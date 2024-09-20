Left Menu

Haryana Pushes for Transparency: Chief Secretary Calls on Vigilance Officers to Combat Corruption

Haryana Chief Secretary, Dr. TVSN Prasad, has directed Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) to devise a plan targeting key corruption issues in their departments. Emphasizing their essential role, he assured support to enhance CVOs' efficiency and integrate their efforts into performance evaluations, promoting transparency and accountability across government operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:38 IST
Haryana Pushes for Transparency: Chief Secretary Calls on Vigilance Officers to Combat Corruption
Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad (Photo/X@csharyana). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to bolster transparency, Haryana Chief Secretary Dr. TVSN Prasad has instructed Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) to draft comprehensive plans addressing key corruption issues within their departments. These plans, highlighting five main concerns, are to be submitted to the state government within two weeks.

Chairing Friday's meeting with CVOs, Dr. Prasad emphasized the importance of regularly updated reports to senior officials for timely interventions. He assured that departmental needs would be met to allow CVOs to function more effectively, and their efforts would be reflected in their Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) through a new column in the ACR Performa.

Dr. Prasad noted that CVOs are integral to maintaining integrity within government operations by identifying and mitigating corruption risks. He reiterated their role in safeguarding public trust and ensuring transparent governance. Special Secretary Dr. Priyanka Soni and Principal Secretary Vijayendra Kumar echoed the need for empowered and diligent CVOs, with ADGP Mamta Singh advising on thorough study of conduct guidelines and IT utilization for better efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024