Haryana Pushes for Transparency: Chief Secretary Calls on Vigilance Officers to Combat Corruption
Haryana Chief Secretary, Dr. TVSN Prasad, has directed Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) to devise a plan targeting key corruption issues in their departments. Emphasizing their essential role, he assured support to enhance CVOs' efficiency and integrate their efforts into performance evaluations, promoting transparency and accountability across government operations.
In a decisive move to bolster transparency, Haryana Chief Secretary Dr. TVSN Prasad has instructed Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) to draft comprehensive plans addressing key corruption issues within their departments. These plans, highlighting five main concerns, are to be submitted to the state government within two weeks.
Chairing Friday's meeting with CVOs, Dr. Prasad emphasized the importance of regularly updated reports to senior officials for timely interventions. He assured that departmental needs would be met to allow CVOs to function more effectively, and their efforts would be reflected in their Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) through a new column in the ACR Performa.
Dr. Prasad noted that CVOs are integral to maintaining integrity within government operations by identifying and mitigating corruption risks. He reiterated their role in safeguarding public trust and ensuring transparent governance. Special Secretary Dr. Priyanka Soni and Principal Secretary Vijayendra Kumar echoed the need for empowered and diligent CVOs, with ADGP Mamta Singh advising on thorough study of conduct guidelines and IT utilization for better efficiency.
